These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even with some recent recovery, the Nasdaq Composite index's level is still down roughly 25% year to date. Many growth-dependent companies in the index have seen even bigger sell-offs across the stretch. With inflation, rising interest rates, and other risk factors creating uncertainty and limiting upside potential in the near term, it's not hard to see why investors have fallen out of love with growth stocks. On the other hand, the turbulence currently shaping the market may have also created rare buying opportunities. Taking a buy-and-hold approach to these stocks in particular could put you on the path to life-changing returns. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading