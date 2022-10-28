|
28.10.2022 15:15:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.The good news is that this slump is creating great buying opportunities for investors who don't mind taking on short-term risk around volatility. With that in mind, let's look at two standout stocks that call the Nasdaq home. Read on for some good reasons to buy Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) as long-term investments.The video game sector is under pressure today as investors worry about a growth hangover. Gamers aren't nearly as engaged in 2022 as they were in earlier phases of the pandemic. But Electronic Arts isn't so worried about a demand slump.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!