These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.The good news is that this slump is creating great buying opportunities for investors who don't mind taking on short-term risk around volatility. With that in mind, let's look at two standout stocks that call the Nasdaq home. Read on for some good reasons to buy Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) as long-term investments.The video game sector is under pressure today as investors worry about a growth hangover. Gamers aren't nearly as engaged in 2022 as they were in earlier phases of the pandemic. But Electronic Arts isn't so worried about a demand slump.Continue reading