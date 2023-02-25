|
25.02.2023 13:20:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio For Years
The Nasdaq Composite has been in fine form so far in 2023, with the index gaining nearly 10% thanks to signs of cooling inflation and resilient economic conditions that seem to have spurred investor confidence in stocks once again. What's more, history suggests that the stock market could have a nice 2023 following last year's huge disappointment. This is why now would be a good time for investors to buy some solid stocks before they get more expensive.CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are two Nasdaq stocks that investors should consider buying right now as they can deliver healthy returns in the long run. Let's look at the reasons why.CrowdStrike is a fast-growing cybersecurity company that provides endpoint protection, identity and data protection, and cloud security through a cloud-based platform. The rapid adoption of cloud-enabled services means that CrowdStrike operates in a fast-growing market that presents a secular growth opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
