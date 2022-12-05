05.12.2022 15:54:00

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Make or Break the Market This Week

Investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have had a tough 2022, with the index mired in a severe bear market. Even after significant gains in recent weeks, the Nasdaq is far from recovering all of its lost ground, and it appeared that the index would suffer a modest decline when the market opened Monday morning as well.Even as the bulk of earnings season is over, there are still some key Nasdaq component companies that are slated to announce their latest financial results this week, and what they say will have broader implications across the U.S. economy that could end up moving the entire stock market. In particular, Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) will provide a look at the key high-end consumer retail arena when it releases its quarterly report, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) will have something to say about how the semiconductor industry is doing and what the outlook is for 2023.Lululemon Athletica expects to hold its fiscal third-quarter conference call after the close of the regular trading session on Thursday afternoon. The report for the period that ended in late October should give valuable insight into how the athletic apparel specialist prepared for the key holiday season, and additional information could give shareholders a better sense of what Lululemon has seen from shoppers after the end of the quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 64,92 -0,72% Nasdaq Inc

