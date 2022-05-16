|
16.05.2022 18:40:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Had a Case of the Monday Blues
Investors were hoping that the gains they enjoyed last Friday might be the beginning of a larger bounce. Yet often, Wall Street disappoints those who are hunting for a bottom in the market, and that proved to be the case on Monday. Most major indexes are down, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) leading the way lower with a decline of greater than 1% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.Contributing to some of the downward pressure were two companies that reported their latest financial results. Both Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) and Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were lower following their respective reports, although there was a lot more uncertainty about what the future could bring for these tech companies.Shares of Wix.com were down about 4% on Monday afternoon. The provider of tools enterprise customers and individuals can use to create a digital presence on the internet continued to grow, but at rates that were slower than some investors had wanted to see.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!