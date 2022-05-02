|
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Have Warren Buffett's Full Attention
Stock markets have been on edge lately, and it appeared that the beginning of May wouldn't necessarily slow down the declines in many major market benchmarks. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken an especially hard hit, and as of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were down another 0.5%.Many investors had their attention focused squarely on Omaha this past weekend, as Warren Buffett hosted the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting live and in person for the first time in three years. It took many years for Buffett to embrace high-tech Nasdaq stocks in the Berkshire portfolio, but he has found some intriguing investments there. On Saturday, Buffett mentioned video game specialist Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and newly minted app-based brokerage company Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and those who follow the Oracle of Omaha can probably guess which company got more positive comments at the meeting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
