23.03.2022 19:12:54
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Hit All-Time Highs Wednesday
Investors have seen some respite early this week from the tough market conditions that have prevailed throughout much of 2022 thus far. However, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) turned lower on Wednesday, trading down more than three-quarters of a percent as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Overall, the market community is still struggling with all the uncertainty prevailing across financial markets, including not only stocks but also bonds, commodities, and real estate.Yet even with all the potential headwinds facing the market, some Nasdaq stocks are still hitting all-time highs. Among the companies setting new stock-price highs throughout their histories, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) stood out from the relatively small crowd. Below, we'll take a closer look at those stocks to see what's happening with the companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
