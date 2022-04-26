Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
26.04.2022 21:45:00
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Hit All-Time Lows Tuesday
Wall Street had another down day on Tuesday, and this time, it didn't look as though the market would be able to rebound before the end of the trading session. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down almost 3% to 12,645, coming to within 100 points of its worst levels of the past year and further exacerbating the bear-market drop that the index has suffered.Plenty of stocks in the Nasdaq have contributed to the decline, but a couple of high-profile stocks have taken much bigger hits and seen their share prices fall to unprecedented levels. Below, we'll look more closely at why Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) hit all-time lows on Tuesday and what the future could hold for their respective stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|152,18
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Indizes in Grün -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus
Die Börsen in Fernost entwickeln sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte.