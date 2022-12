These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Knocked It Out of the Park Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets prepared to continue their downward trend on Wednesday, as early morning moves in futures markets indicated further declines after two losing sessions on Monday and Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked poised to suffer the most significant declines, with futures contracts falling more than 1% in premarket trading.However, the malaise for the broader market didn't stop a couple of prominent Nasdaq -listed stocks from having great days. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose sharply after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company reported solid financial results late Tuesday, but the biggest pop came for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX). You can read all about the details below.Shares of MongoDB soared 26% in premarket trading on Wednesday morning. The cloud database services provider's latest financial results for the quarter ending Oct. 31 showed that it could continue to see solid growth even in a tough macroeconomic environment.