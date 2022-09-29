|
29.09.2022 02:07:25
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Led Markets Higher Wednesday
Investors finally got the boost of confidence they had hoped to receive, but it didn't come from this side of the Atlantic. Instead, it was the Bank of England that decided to intervene in the bond market, offering to buy sovereign debt to stem the plunge in the value of the British pound.That sent the message to investors that central banks would at least act to avoid systemic threats to the global financial system, and that was enough to send the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) up roughly 2%.IndexContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!