These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Started the Week Off Right

The stock market did well last week, and investors hoped that the good times would continue on Wall Street this week. Signs were fairly positive, as index futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posted modest gains Monday morning before the opening bell as the bull market's momentum continued.Before the market opened, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) were among the companies releasing their latest quarterly financial reports. Shareholders of both of these companies were pleased with what they saw, as both look to take advantage of favorable trends in their respective industries. Here's what you need to know about why SoFi and Symbotic are getting a jump on the week Monday morning.Shares of SoFi Technologies were up nearly 7% on Monday morning in premarket trading. The online financial services provider reported its second-quarter results, and investors were pleased with the signs of continued growth that they saw in the report.