15.02.2023 15:38:00
These 2 Nasdaq Tech Stocks Look Sharper Than Ever
Wall Street has been on edge this week, but markets were able to bounce back from their worst levels. Yet on Wednesday morning, it once again appeared as though the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) would head lower at the open, with stock index futures on the benchmark declining shortly before the beginning of the regular trading session.A pair of high-profile tech stocks managed to buck the downward trend and produce strong gains on Wednesday morning. For The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), worries about the advertising market gave way to optimism about what 2023 could bring. Meanwhile, for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI), demand for the components that go into some of the most important technological devices appeared to hold up well, bolstering shareholder enthusiasm.Shares of The Trade Desk jumped 15% in ` trading on Wednesday morning. The provider of programmatic advertising services reported fourth-quarter results that showed its competitive advantages over rivals in the ad space.Continue reading
