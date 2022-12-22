|
22.12.2022 11:31:00
These 2 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) are leaders in the growing industries of software and athletic apparel, so it shouldn't come as a surprise when these stocks outperform the broader market. Over the last 10 years, a $1,000 investment in Adobe would have grown to be worth roughly $9,034 today, while the same investment in Lululemon would be worth about $4,121. Both stocks soundly beat the investment return of putting your money in an index fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500.ADBE data by YChartsContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!