|
16.07.2023 13:15:00
These 2 Numbers Should Scare Every Biogen Shareholder
Most Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) shareholders are probably excited about the company's newly approved Alzheimer's drug Leqembi right about now, and it's no surprise why. Some commentators are calling for the therapy to bring in $12.9 billion in sales annually through 2028, which works out to be more than double its top-line revenue of $10.1 billion in 2022.But exuberance about Leqembi ignores some other financial metrics that should unsettle investors, and might even convince some of them to sell.As a pharma company, Biogen needs to consistently use its research and development (R&D) capabilities to discover, test, and commercialize new medicines over time. For the business to grow, and for shareholders to earn a return, it needs to make more money from selling its medicines than it costs to develop them. Furthermore, it needs to convince the market that it's going to make more and more money over time in order for shareholders to justify holding onto their shares. But at least two of the key metrics that measure its success with all of the above are looking mediocre, even over the long term.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biogen Inc Unsponsored Brazilian Depository Receipt Repr 1-6 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biogen Inc Unsponsored Brazilian Depository Receipt Repr 1-6 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX zuletzt leichter -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Shanghai Composite schließt mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. Für die Börse in Festlandchina ging es am Montag abwärts, während die Märkte in Japan und Hongkong geschlossen blieben.