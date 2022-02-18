|
18.02.2022 20:06:00
These 2 Real Estate Fintech Disruptor Stocks Are Getting Demolished Friday
The stock market wasn't able to sustain the positive mood that investors initially had early this morning. Instead, key indexes deteriorated throughout the day as new concerns about the situation in Ukraine and ongoing worries about economic growth and monetary policy tightening combined to make investors doubt the future. As of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was down 269 points to 34,043. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had dropped 43 points to 4,337, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had lost 218 points to 13,497.Some of the more disruptive companies in the stock market have seen far greater losses over the past few months than the major benchmarks, largely as investors try to guess whether their long-term future can match up to expectations. In the fintech stock arena, real estate technology companies ran into considerable resistance on Friday following key financial reports from Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) and Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA). Below, we'll look more closely at the two reports to see what they say about the industry as a whole.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
