29.06.2022 15:48:00
These 2 Real Estate Stocks Pay for Themselves
Dividends can't be faked, and they can't be retroactively changed, making them a very tangible return on your investment. It's why so many investors focus on dividend income, since dividend-paying stocks basically pay you for owning them.Two real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have long paid for themselves are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). Here's why you might want to own one or both.Both Realty Income and W.P. Carey are known as net lease REITs. Essentially, they own single-tenant properties for which the tenant is responsible for most of the operating costs of the asset. It is a pretty simple way of owning a property and, spread over a large-enough portfolio, it is relatively low risk. Realty Income is the industry giant, with over 11,000 properties. W.P. Carey has a portfolio of around 1,300 assets. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
