These 2 REITs Come at a Low Price but a High Value

If you are looking to invest in a real estate investment trust (REIT), one of the first places to look for a cornerstone investment is the net lease space. The 800-pound gorilla in the industry is Realty Income (NYSE: O), which acts as a bellwether for every other name in the space. It has historically traded at a premium price and is today offering investors a roughly 4.2% yield. But you can earn around 25% more income than that if you buy peers W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) or STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR).While Realty Income is heavily focused on retail assets, which make up around 80% of its rent roll, W.P. Carey has long focused on spreading its bets. You know that diversification is good for your portfolio; well, it can also be good for a REIT's portfolio, too. To back that statement up, W.P. Carey has increased its dividend every year since its initial public offering in 1998.Image source: Getty Images.