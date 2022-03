These 2 Renewable Energy Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If 2021 was a tough year for renewable energy stocks, 2022 could look very different. The rally in oil prices has brought the focus back on renewable energy stocks as investors believe high energy prices will compel companies that run on fossil fuels to look for cheaper, and cleaner, alternatives. For investors, that also means there's still time to buy some renewable energy stocks while they're still cheap. Among all of the names out there, here's why NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are two top stocks to consider. Neha Chamaria (Brookfield Renewable Partners): Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is finally showing some signs of life after languishing in 2021, but there's tremendous upside potential left in the stock at current prices. Brookfield Renewable shares were hit hard last year alongside other renewable energy and growth stocks. What the market didn't seem to realize was how strong the company was positioned and how rapidly it was growing. For example, Brookfield Renewable generated record funds from operations (FFO) in its third quarter, but the market paid no heed. I strongly believed it deserved better and even picked Brookfield Renewable as the only stock I'd buy in 2022 -- if I had to pick one.Continue reading