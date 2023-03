These 2 Revenue Streams Account for 60% of Microsoft's Top-Line

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)'s business has constantly been expanding over the years as it is always in pursuit of new growth opportunities. That's a key reason the stock has been such a phenomenal investment to own; in 10 years, its value has skyrocketed more than 820% (by comparison, the S&P 500 has risen by 150%). But while the company has been expanding, its revenue comes primarily from just a few main sources. And that's not necessarily a bad thing.When Microsoft released its latest quarterly results in January, sales of $52.7 billion for the last three months of 2022 were only up 2% year over year. And the results could have been much worse with Windows-related revenue taking a big hit, declining by a mammoth 27% as light demand for PCs has negatively impacted that area of its business. Device sales also nosedived by 39%, but that accounts for just a small slice of Microsoft's total revenue.Continue reading