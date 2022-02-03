|
These 2 Stock Winners Are Defying the Market's Downturn
Investors are growing tired of the ongoing volatility in the stock market, but unfortunately, Thursday's activity on Wall Street didn't suggest the ups and downs would end anytime soon. As of 1 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was down 328 points to 35,302. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 80 points to 4,510, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) dropped 377 points to 14,041.High-profile social media and tech stocks were among the biggest decliners in the market on Thursday afternoon, but there were still a few bright spots. In particular, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) and Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) gave their shareholders good news, even in today's tough market. Let's take a closer look to see what the commercial-mortgage financing specialist and the medical-device maker had to say.Shares of Walker & Dunlop rose more than 6% on Thursday afternoon. The company saw strong growth and rewarded shareholders after revealing its fourth-quarter financial results.Continue reading
