These 2 Stock Winners Topped Apple's Big Gains Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market soared on Friday, ignoring one high-profile earnings miss among the largest companies in the market and instead focusing on the relatively solid performance from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). By the end of the session, gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were between 2% and 3%.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading