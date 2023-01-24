|
24.01.2023 14:49:08
These 2 Stocks Are Dragging the Dow Lower Tuesday
The stock market is dealing with two countervailing factors right now. On one hand, beaten-down stock indexes have fallen enough to look like good values for many investors. On the other hand, fears about a possible recession and its impact on earnings have some market participants nervous about what 2023 could bring. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually held up far better than most stock market benchmarks in 2022, and it's also managed to put up modest gains so far this year.On Tuesday, though, a couple of key Dow Jones components gave their latest financial reports, and shareholders generally weren't happy with what they saw. As a result, both 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) lost ground in premarket trading Tuesday morning, and that pushed Dow futures lower as well, hinting at a weaker open. Below, you'll see more detail on what about 3M's and Verizon's reports have investors a bit spooked to start the day.Shares of 3M traded 5% lower in the premarket session Tuesday morning. The industrial conglomerate's fourth-quarter financial results weren't as good as most investors had hoped, and 3M also gave a downbeat assessment for how 2023 is likely to go.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|53,05
|-0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX kaum verändert -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Japans Börse schließt leicht im Plus - China-Märkte weiter in Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zur Wochenmitte mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Der japanische Aktienmarkt war am Mittwoch von Gewinnen geprägt. Die chinesischen Märkte verweilten weiterhin in der Feiertagspause.