|
26.04.2023 15:25:46
These 2 Stocks Are Helping Microsoft Give the Dow a Lift
Wall Street wanted to bounce back from Tuesday's steep declines, and it appeared that a slate of corporate earnings releases was exactly what the doctor ordered. Led largely by Microsoft and its big post-earnings gains, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) pointed to a higher open Wednesday morning.Microsoft wasn't the only positive influence on the Dow early Wednesday. Both Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Visa (NYSE: V) also had financial results to report, and each stock had solid gains that added to the Dow's advance. Below, you'll find all the details you need to explain why these two members of the Dow Jones Industrials gained ground.Shares of Boeing were up more than 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday morning. The aerospace giant reported first-quarter financial results that showed its ability to overcome some sizable obstacles that have been holding it back recently.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!