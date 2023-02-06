|
06.02.2023 18:25:00
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Wall Street opened the new week on a downbeat note, with major stock market benchmarks mostly moving lower. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down more than 1% at its low point Monday morning, although it rebounded to cut its losses by noon ET.Investors have looked for ways to take advantage of rising optimism in the stock market, and a couple of growth stocks posted solid gains even on a down day for the market. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) sought to regain its upward momentum thanks to stock analysts on Wall Street, while Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) benefited from speculation that it could become the latest in a series of acquisition candidates that market participants have seen in recent months.Shares of Celsius Holdings were up 8% around midday. The maker of energy drinks got words of encouragement from Wall Street professionals who have been following the stock for a while.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
