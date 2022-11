These 2 Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street started November on a positive footing, and as has been common recently, the biggest move came from the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Shortly after the market opened, the Nasdaq was up by between 1% and 1.5%, recovering the lost ground from Monday's session.A couple of companies saw particularly sizable moves in their share prices after releasing their financial reports Tuesday morning. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a big winner after delivering an upbeat reading on its business condition, but Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) found itself moving in the opposite direction.Shares of SoFi Technologies, which have been beaten down over the past year, popped by more than 18% early Tuesday morning as the online banking and financial services company's third-quarter results restored some confidence among investors in the stock.Continue reading