|
03.09.2023 11:02:00
These 2 Stocks Are on Sale: Why You Can't Miss Out on This Spectacular Buying Opportunity
Stocks are rarely "on sale" without good reason. In this case, both of these stocks have disappointed the market recently with their earnings reports. That's why their share prices have declined, but I think it looks like a good time to dip the toe in these stocks with a small position to monitor, with a view to buying more as conditions improve. Here's why Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) and Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) are interesting stocks to buy. You only have to look at how management has adjusted its full-year guidance through the year to see just how tough conditions are for the company right now. The company provides hardware, software, and services that digitize and automate workflows. Its solutions include barcode scanners, RFID devices, readers, mobile computers, etc. Key end markets include retail and logistics (notably e-commerce fulfillment centers).Full-Year GuidanceContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!