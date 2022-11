These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.There's a curious development within the cord-cutting movement, though. Alternative cable services such as fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and Dish Network's (NASDAQ: DISH) SlingTV not only continue to add subscribers, but are adding them almost as quickly as the more traditional cable companies are losing them.It's obviously good news for cable channels. It's also terrible news for the likes of Charter, Comcast, and Altice (NYSE: ATUS), since it's evidence people are finally embracing these lower-cost alternatives in a big way. Mostly, though, it's great news for the cable platforms now garnering new paying customers.Continue reading