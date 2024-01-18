|
18.01.2024 12:22:00
These 2 Stocks Are Still Down 50% or More -- but They Could Be Big Winners in 2024
The overall stock market had an excellent year in 2023, but there are some stocks still well below their highs. In this video, Fool.com contributors Tyler Crowe and Matt Frankel, CFP®, each discuss one beaten-down stock they think could have a very strong 2024 (and beyond).*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!