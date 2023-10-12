|
12.10.2023 15:38:38
These 2 Stocks Are Taking Flight Thursday
Investors have been watching inflation closely, and it appeared that they weren't entirely comfortable with what they saw from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday morning. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in the month of September, keeping its year-over-year rise at 3.7%. That's well above the 2% target from the Federal Reserve, and stock index futures responded by giving up a substantial part of their gains from earlier in the morning.In addition to inflation data and the Fed, investors are looking closely for signs of how the economy is doing. Earnings reports from the third quarter will play a big role in setting the tone for the market, and the current trickle of financial numbers will turn into a torrent in the days and weeks to come. On Thursday morning, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) reported their latest financial results, and shareholders were generally happy with what they saw. Here are the details you need to know.Shares of Delta Air Lines were up more than 3% in premarket trading Thursday morning. The airline giant reported third-quarter financial results that showed the current strength of the travel industry, but Delta also warned that the good times might not last forever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FLIGHT HOLDINGS Inc.
|361,00
|-2,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.