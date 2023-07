These 2 Stocks Are Trying to Lift the Dow Tuesday

This is an important week for the stock market, as many investors are looking at the Federal Reserve to determine whether they'll see another interest rate hike from its monetary policy committee. With rates already having risen 5 full percentage points since early 2022, the bear market for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) last year expressed fear about economic weakness, and this year's recovery has hinged on the notion that even a recession won't be catastrophic for the business community.Among Dow stocks, you'll find a variety of different industries represented. This morning, 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) released their latest financial results, and investors were generally pleased with what both companies had to say. Here's more on what these two Dow component companies said and what it could mean for shareholders and the broader investing community.Shares of 3M climbed almost 3% in premarket trading immediately before the market opened. The industrial conglomerate had to deal with a substantial hit from a legal settlement, but it's more optimistic about what the future could bring.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel