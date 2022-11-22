These 2 Stocks Could Be a Lifeline In a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The word "recession" strikes fear into the heart of Wall Street -- and for very good reason. A business slowdown is bad for, well, business.But some companies have what it takes to muddle through an economic hard patch in relative stride while continuing to reward investors with reliable dividend checks. Those dividend payments help to soften the emotional blow and keep you invested while other stocks get sold off in a panic.If you are worried about a recession, it's time to learn about real estate investment trusts (REITs) Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) and why they can be a lifeline in a recession.Continue reading