These 2 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners of the Holiday Season

The holiday season is right around the corner, and considering the state of the economy, it's not looking very jolly. Top retailers are showing signs of pressure, and their stocks are feeling the heat.Despite the gloomy outlook, consumers will still be spending this season. Companies are giving tepid projections for what is usually their best quarter, but some will fare better than others. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) look well-positioned to win this holiday season.There's a very simple reason Costco should be a winner this season, and it's the same reason that it has oupaced so many other retailers throughout this inflationary period -- it offers the cheapest prices. That's a model for success in any environment, and it becomes even more important when customers are watching their wallets.