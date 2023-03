These 2 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's always fun to catch a rising star on the way up. If the star happens to be the stock of a successful company, you're also looking at a profitable experience over time.That's what I see in freelance services wrangler Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) and process automation expert UiPath (NYSE: PATH) these days. Both stocks have soared recently. UiPath investors have pocketed a 21% return so far in 2023 while Fiverr shareholders enjoyed a 32% gain. But that's just the start of two long-term growth stories, as the companies have lots of room to grow. Early buyers should see generous returns on the UiPath and Fiverr investments they make at these modest prices.Did you ever wish you could automate some repetitive, time-consuming, uninspiring task? As long as the process involves computers, UiPath should be able to help. More automation is always a good idea, and I'm downright excited about UiPath's slick solutions.Continue reading