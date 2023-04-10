These 2 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a tumultuous year in the stock market, it looks like we're finally starting to see some sunshine. The S&P 500 market index fell by nearly 20% in 2022. Many high-flying growth stocks were brought down to earth with a bang last year as Wall Street swore off high-risk investments in a shaky economy.Of course, not every stock is benefiting equally from the rebound. Investors are understandably nervous about historically high inflation, and the rising federal interest rates that were meant to tackle the inflation problem have been painful in their own right. Some investors would say that the medicine was worse than the disease.However, the inflation-fighting efforts are starting to pay off and the average investor seems more willing to take on some risk in return for fast-growing business operations. Many of the fallen former favorites are coming back to life again. The S&P 500 is up by 7% year to date, and more volatile market measurements have soared even higher.Continue reading