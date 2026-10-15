These 2 Stocks Have Run Circles Around the Magnificent Seven This Year, and Wall Street Says There Is More Upside Ahead

The Magnificent Seven is a group of tech (or tech-adjacent) companies that are among the leaders in their respective industries and have delivered outstanding long-term returns. It includes Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Their performances have been fairly mixed and volatile this year. Tesla is in the red, while Microsoft and Meta also spent significant time in negative year-to-date return territory before recently bouncing back.

It's always worth keeping an eye on these stocks, but there are plenty of lesser-known companies that have performed much better than the Magnificent Seven and, according to average Wall Street price targets, still have significant room to run. Let's consider two such examples: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). Both have more than doubled this year, but are they worth investing in at current levels? Let's find out.

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