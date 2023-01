These 2 Stocks Helped the Dow Jones Industrials on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a good month for the stock market so far, and even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't seen quite the rebound that the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have enjoyed, investors are still pleased. The Dow has risen 2.4% since the beginning of 2023, clawing back a fraction of its losses in the previous year.After a strong week, the Dow looked poised to fall slightly on Friday morning, with stock index futures suggesting the tiniest of declines. Yet good news from Dow Jones Industrials components American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Visa (NYSE: V) made those potential losses smaller, and it's even possible that the Dow could reverse course and climb when regular trading begins. Below, you'll learn more about what AmEx and Visa said and why the two payment network providers are seeing green on Friday.Shares of American Express rose between 5% and 6% in premarket trading on Friday morning. The charge card pioneer reported fourth-quarter financial results that made shareholders optimistic about its future, and investors will also get a little more cash from their stock holdings.Continue reading