These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thursday was a tale of two markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) stayed strong, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell sharply. Financial reports in the tech arena have been extremely challenging for shareholders, but many companies in areas like industrials and consumer staples have performed more strongly during earnings season.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading