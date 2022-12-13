These 2 Stocks Hope to Give Markets a Lift

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are trying to navigate their way through volatile market conditions, and they got one new data point on Tuesday morning to consider. Stock market futures were higher just before the release of November data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and market participants were watching closely to see whether the latest numbers would signal slowing inflation or persistent price pressures. In the end, the CPI came in lower than expected, helping to support a broader early rally.Some stocks, however, looked to build momentum regardless of what the inflation report said. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) released its latest financial results late Monday to give shareholders a sense of where things stand with the software giant, while Boeing (NYSE: BA) enjoyed a big new order from a major customer that could help point the way toward a further recovery in the hard-hit aerospace leader's stock over the past few years.Shares of Oracle were higher by 3% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The software company reported fiscal second-quarter financial results for the period ending Nov. 30, and most of those following the stock were pleasantly surprised with how the business performed.