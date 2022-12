These 2 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs -- and They Could Keep Climbing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a bear market, it's easy to feel like nothing in your portfolio is working for you. 2022 has been particularly tough for investors, because both stocks and bonds have fallen sharply, causing losses even for those who typically have a more conservative investing strategy.However, there are still some stocks that are hitting all-time highs even amid all the macroeconomic uncertainty. With strong businesses and good prospects ahead, it's even possible that these high-performing stocks will continue to enjoy share-price gains in 2023.Here, you'll learn more about how Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) have managed to hit new record levels in the past couple of days and why they might be poised to head even higher in the year to come.Continue reading