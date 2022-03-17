|
These 2 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs
The stock market had a big upward move on Wednesday, with investors eventually deciding that the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates was consistent with what they wanted to see over the long run. Although there's still considerable uncertainty about what 2022 will bring in terms of macroeconomic improvement and the unstable geopolitical situation, market participants always like having at least an idea of where policymakers at the Fed are likely to take things. After big gains, Thursday morning's premarket activity brought some very modest pullbacks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 54 points to 34,005. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 8 points to 4,350, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had given back 32 points to 13,921.The size of the stock market pullback since November has been big enough that many stocks are still 20%, 30%, or even 50% below their best levels over the past year. However, a few companies have been able to buck the downtrend and pushed out to new all-time highs on Wednesday. Below, you'll learn more about what's sending these stocks higher and whether the uptrend could continue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
