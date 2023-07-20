|
20.07.2023 20:33:00
These 2 Stocks Just Sent the Dow Jones Soaring
Wall Street was divided on Thursday, with much of the market giving up ground on concerns about the sustainability of massive upward moves in popular megacap stocks. Yet even though other benchmarks were largely down on the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) powered ahead and had picked up nearly 300 points as of 12:30 p.m. ET.Two notable Dow stocks moved higher. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) both released their latest financial results, and investors were quite pleased with what they saw from both companies. Even though they haven't gotten the same level of attention as some of their Dow peers, J&J and IBM have plenty of prospects to sustain their business models and find new avenues for growth. Here's what the two companies had to say.Shares of Johnson & Johnson were up 6.5% near midday on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported second-quarter financial results that gave its shareholders just about everything they had wanted to see.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|47,52
|0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.