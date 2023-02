These 2 Stocks Led the Dow Lower Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors finally had to deal with a pullback on Wall Street, as major market benchmarks gave up a portion of their hard-earned gains from earlier in the month. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the biggest hit, falling nearly 2%, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were also significantly lower on the day.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading