These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market got a rude awakening on Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the biggest hit after the Federal Reserve once again made clear how serious it is about fighting inflation. The Nasdaq fell more than 3.5% on Friday following hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell. That decline looked poised to continue on Monday, with futures on the Nasdaq dropping another 1% in early morning trading before the market's regular session began.When the macroeconomic picture looks dire, investors in the Nasdaq start to look for signs of confirmation from individual companies. That's why all eyes will be on stocks announcing their latest financial results this week. Among the key Nasdaq stocks that will be in the spotlight are Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and what they say about their respective businesses could move the entire stock market.Lululemon Athletica is scheduled to release its latest financial results on Thursday afternoon. What the yoga and athletic apparel specialist says about its second-quarter performance will give investors valuable insight into several key market niches.Continue reading