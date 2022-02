These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Markets continued to rebound from their big drop in January, as investors managed to shrug off some of the concerns that have plagued them recently. Interest rates continued to rise, with the 10-year Treasury yield coming closer to 2%. However, bond market concerns didn't bleed over to the stock market, and even the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to lead other stock benchmarks higher. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading