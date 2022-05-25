|
These 2 Surprising Stocks Are Leading the Nasdaq Higher
The stock market has been turbulent lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has seen bigger ups and downs than most of its peers. On Wednesday morning, investors were looking on the bright side of things, and that helped send the index up more than 1% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.Given the emphasis the market has put on high-growth tech stocks lately, it was surprising to see a couple of more conventional companies leading the Nasdaq higher on Wednesday. Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) has been serving fast-food customers for decades, but one big-name hedge fund has its sights set on buying more than just a burger and fries. Meanwhile, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) is a player in the software industry, but few thought of the TurboTax maker as a growth leader prior to its latest financial report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
