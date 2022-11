These 2 Tech Stars Are Leading Nasdaq Stocks Higher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been particularly volatile lately, as investors try to get a handle on what the challenging macroeconomic environment means for the growth-oriented companies that dominate the index. In particular, tech stocks have been under considerable pressure, but fundamentally, many of them still have solid business prospects and opportunities for long-term growth.The Nasdaq rose slightly Friday morning, and a couple of tech companies were in the spotlight. Cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) enjoyed a strong gain as the prospects for its business remained strong, and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) managed to move higher despite an increasingly difficult industry environment.Shares of Palo Alto Networks jumped almost 10% early Friday morning. The cybersecurity company reported significant growth in its results for the fiscal first quarter that ended Oct. 31.Continue reading