These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Were Friday's Wall Street Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has had a reasonably positive tone over the past week, and investors seemed ready to take a break in Friday's quiet session. Major indexes traded on either side of unchanged during the day, but they never strayed too far from where they had finished on Thursday. By the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gave up a bit of ground, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) inched higher.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading