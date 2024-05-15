|
15.05.2024 11:44:00
These 2 Words Explain Why Eli Lilly Stock Is a Buy Right Now
Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are up by a shocking 309% over the last three years, and, as smart investors know, a lot of that gain is attributable to just two words. Both of those words are the names of the company's rising-star medicines.And the projections for the future growth prompted by both of those medicines are likely to shock even the optimists. Here's why they make this stock worth a buy.Lilly's revenue rose by 26% year over year in the first quarter, reaching more than $8.7 billion. The growth was driven by the two words that every investor in this stock should know by now: Mounjaro and Zepbound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
