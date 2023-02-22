|
22.02.2023 11:02:08
These 23 Biotech Stocks Generated Triple-Digit Returns In Just 6 Months
(RTTNews) - The following stocks that were featured on our site between July and December 2022 delivered triple-digit gains. Were these stocks part of your portfolio?
|
Headlines
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publishing
|
Last Closing Price
|
Max Gain %
|
VIGL - Vigil Neuroscience's IPO Lock-up Period Ends Tomorrow
|
Jul.5
|
$2.36
|
$16.77
|
$11.28
|
610%
|
Jul.5
|
$19.7
|
$43.15
|
$29.15
|
119%
|
GLSI - Greenwich LifeSciences Rallies On Removal Of Clinical Hold
|
Jul.12
|
$9.84
|
$21.50
|
$15.10
|
118%
|
Jul.15
|
$2.55
|
$5.59
|
$0.68
|
119%
|
VRNA - Will Verona's COPD Trial Data ENHANCE Its Stock Price?
|
Jul.19
|
$5.98
|
$26.44
|
$20.54
|
342%
|
VKTX - Viking Therapeutics To Resume Phase Ib Trial Of VK0214
|
Jul.19
|
$3.45
|
$11.80
|
$11.03
|
242%
|
Aug.10
|
$17.00
|
$40.43
|
$31.36
|
137%
|
Aug.11
|
$17.19
|
$44.98
|
$42.50
|
161%
|
Aug.12
|
$3.14
|
$7.12
|
$4.32
|
127%
|
Aug.22
|
$11.86
|
$54.88
|
$44.10
|
362%
|
SPRB - Spruce Biosciences - Eyeing PCOS, CAH Treatment Markets
|
Sep.15
|
$1.74
|
$3.57
|
$2.40
|
105%
|
Sep.15
|
$4.50
|
$15.50
|
NA
|
244%
|
Sep.20
|
$9.58
|
$21.04
|
$13.32
|
119%
|
Sep.20
|
$5.52
|
$39.00
|
$39.00
|
606%
|
Sep.21
|
$8.35
|
$20.31
|
$16.96
|
143%
|
Sep.26
|
$64.99
|
$315.45
|
$288.76
|
385%
|
Oct.5
|
$7.84
|
$20.24
|
$18.16
|
158%
|
ALBO - Can Albireo's Bylvay ASSERT Efficacy In Alagille Syndrome?
|
Oct.6
|
$20.00
|
$45.23
|
$43.76
|
126%
|
Oct.13
|
$1.34
|
$3.43
|
$2.94
|
155%
|
MLTX - MoonLake - Developing Next-level Therapies To Elevate Care
|
Oct.19
|
$8.28
|
$18.71
|
$18.18
|
125%
|
Nov.9
|
$4.56
|
$14.38
|
$5.64
|
215%
|
NAMS - NewAmsterdam Pharma Exploring High Risk Cardiovascular Disease Landscape
|
Nov.30
|
$9.00
|
$18.70
|
$13.45
|
107%
|
RIGL - Rigel Soars As FDA Approves Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drug
|
Dec.2
|
$0.94
|
$2.04
|
$1.59
|
117%
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!