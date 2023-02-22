Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 11:02:08

These 23 Biotech Stocks Generated Triple-Digit Returns In Just 6 Months

(RTTNews) - The following stocks that were featured on our site between July and December 2022 delivered triple-digit gains. Were these stocks part of your portfolio?

Headlines

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publishing

Last Closing Price

Max Gain %

VIGL - Vigil Neuroscience's IPO Lock-up Period Ends Tomorrow

Jul.5

$2.36

$16.77

$11.28

610%

CINC- CinCor Pharma's IPO Lock-up Period Ends On July 6

Jul.5

$19.7

$43.15

$29.15

119%

GLSI - Greenwich LifeSciences Rallies On Removal Of Clinical Hold

Jul.12

$9.84

$21.50

$15.10

118%

FREQ - Will Frequency Hit The Right Notes?

Jul.15

$2.55

$5.59

$0.68

119%

VRNA - Will Verona's COPD Trial Data ENHANCE Its Stock Price?

Jul.19

$5.98

$26.44

$20.54

342%

VKTX - Viking Therapeutics To Resume Phase Ib Trial Of VK0214

Jul.19

$3.45

$11.80

$11.03

242%

NUVL - Will Nuvalent's ARROS-1 Hit The Target?

Aug.10

$17.00

$40.43

$31.36

137%

VTYX - Ventyx Biosciences Awaits VTX958 Trial Data

Aug.11

$17.19

$44.98

$42.50

161%

WVE - What's Causing Wave To Rise?

Aug.12

$3.14

$7.12

$4.32

127%

AKRO - Akero - Of NASH And HARMONY...

Aug.22

$11.86

$54.88

$44.10

362%

SPRB - Spruce Biosciences - Eyeing PCOS, CAH Treatment Markets

Sep.15

$1.74

$3.57

$2.40

105%

AKUS - Did You Hear This?

Sep.15

$4.50

$15.50

NA

244%

ANTX - AN2 Therapeutics' IPO Lock-up Period Ends On Sep. 21

Sep.20

$9.58

$21.04

$13.32

119%

MHUA - Meihua International - Getting Back On Track?

Sep.20

$5.52

$39.00

$39.00

606%

HROW - Will Harrow's AMP-100 Score FDA Nod?

Sep.21

$8.35

$20.31

$16.96

143%

MDGL - Madrigal - Gearing Up For MAESTRO-NASH Data

Sep.26

$64.99

$315.45

$288.76

385%

IMVT - Immunovant's Batoclimab - A Pipeline In Itself?

Oct.5

$7.84

$20.24

$18.16

158%

ALBO - Can Albireo's Bylvay ASSERT Efficacy In Alagille Syndrome?

Oct.6

$20.00

$45.23

$43.76

126%

ARDX - Will Ardelyx' Xphozah Make It To The Finish Line?

Oct.13

$1.34

$3.43

$2.94

155%

MLTX - MoonLake - Developing Next-level Therapies To Elevate Care

Oct.19

$8.28

$18.71

$18.18

125%

BIVI - Will Christmas Come Early For BioVie?

Nov.9

$4.56

$14.38

$5.64

215%

NAMS - NewAmsterdam Pharma Exploring High Risk Cardiovascular Disease Landscape

Nov.30

$9.00

$18.70

$13.45

107%

RIGL - Rigel Soars As FDA Approves Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drug

Dec.2

$0.94

$2.04

$1.59

117%

