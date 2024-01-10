|
10.01.2024 12:30:00
These 3 AI Stocks Doubled in 2023. Will They Have Repeat Performances This Year?
Artificial intelligence (AI) was a top investing theme in 2023. Many stocks involved with it were hot buys last year. And companies were eager to tell investors and customers how they were incorporating AI into their businesses so that they wouldn't miss out on the hype.Three AI stocks that did particularly well last year were Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), all doubling in value in 2023. But the big questions are whether they can do it again, and is it too late to invest in these businesses?Chipmaker Nvidia scored returns of 239% for its shareholders last year, and it joined the $1 trillion club as one of the most valuable companies in the world. Between its data center products and its AI chips, it has multiple ways to benefit from more companies seeking to offer AI products and services. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
